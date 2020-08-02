1/1
Kim M. Brion
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kim M. Brion

Sheboygan Falls - Kim M. Brion, 57 of Sheboygan Falls, passed away with her loving family beside her on Friday evening, July 31, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.

Kim was born on August 29, 1962 in Plymouth a daughter of Keith Rusch and Karen (Stone) Brehm. She attended schools in Plymouth graduating from Plymouth High School in 1980. She attained a medical assistant degree from Lakeshore Technical College. She was employed for 35 years at Nemak, formerly J.L. French Company. Kim had many joys in her life among them traveling and going to concerts with her friends, gardening and flowers. Her special joy was Christmas and it was evident in how she celebrated Christmas year round with home decorations.

Kim is survived by her two daughters and four grandchildren, Tera Turner of Sheboygan Falls and her children, Audrina and Caiden Turner and Rachael Kartes of Sheboygan Falls and her children, Madison Goodrich and Carter Malwitz; her mother and stepfather, Karen and Randy Brehm of Plymouth; her father and stepmother, Keith and Eva Rusch of Sheboygan; her sisters, Kelly Rusch of Fargo, ND, Kristine Hartmann (fiancé Andrew Shufflebotham) of Plymouth and Kari Rusch (fiancé Dave Moist) of Plymouth; her nieces and nephews, Kayle Brunette, Logan Rusch, Austin Hartmann and Karlee Hartmann and a lifetime friend, Rosanne Weber of Sheboygan Falls. Other relatives and friends further survive. Kim was preceded in death by an infant son, Jedediah and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

It was Kim's wish for cremation to take place and a private family celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Kim's family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the sincere care and compassion given not only to Kim but the entire family.

Memorials in Kim's name may be directed to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.

Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family

Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services
123 South Street
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 449-5455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved