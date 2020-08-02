Kim M. Brion
Sheboygan Falls - Kim M. Brion, 57 of Sheboygan Falls, passed away with her loving family beside her on Friday evening, July 31, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.
Kim was born on August 29, 1962 in Plymouth a daughter of Keith Rusch and Karen (Stone) Brehm. She attended schools in Plymouth graduating from Plymouth High School in 1980. She attained a medical assistant degree from Lakeshore Technical College. She was employed for 35 years at Nemak, formerly J.L. French Company. Kim had many joys in her life among them traveling and going to concerts with her friends, gardening and flowers. Her special joy was Christmas and it was evident in how she celebrated Christmas year round with home decorations.
Kim is survived by her two daughters and four grandchildren, Tera Turner of Sheboygan Falls and her children, Audrina and Caiden Turner and Rachael Kartes of Sheboygan Falls and her children, Madison Goodrich and Carter Malwitz; her mother and stepfather, Karen and Randy Brehm of Plymouth; her father and stepmother, Keith and Eva Rusch of Sheboygan; her sisters, Kelly Rusch of Fargo, ND, Kristine Hartmann (fiancé Andrew Shufflebotham) of Plymouth and Kari Rusch (fiancé Dave Moist) of Plymouth; her nieces and nephews, Kayle Brunette, Logan Rusch, Austin Hartmann and Karlee Hartmann and a lifetime friend, Rosanne Weber of Sheboygan Falls. Other relatives and friends further survive. Kim was preceded in death by an infant son, Jedediah and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
It was Kim's wish for cremation to take place and a private family celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Kim's family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the sincere care and compassion given not only to Kim but the entire family.
Memorials in Kim's name may be directed to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family
