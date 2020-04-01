|
Kirk Daniel Wittkopp
Kirk Daniel "Ollie" Wittkopp, age 65, of Fond du Lac, WI, on March 30, 2020, Kirk unexpectedly passed away from heart complications at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Kirk, affectionately known as "Ollie", was born on December 21, 1954 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Aaron and Adeline (Hellmer) Wittkopp.
He attended Plymouth Grade Schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1973. He graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
On June 2, 1979 he married Mary Beth Jacoby at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.
Ollie was employed as an electrical engineer at Giddings & Lewis in Fond du Lac for over 40 years where he was considered an expert consultant on the VAX computer system.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac, where he regularly helped at Masses, and the Knights of Columbus. He also served as treasurer of the Empire Sewer Commission.
More than anything, Ollie loved spending time with his family. He was a selfless man who always put other's needs before his own. He had an amazing sense of humor, could easily make others around him smile, and had a unique repertoire of Dad jokes and stories. He enjoyed helping his wife and children around the house, in the garage, and outdoors. He was a reliable consultant for his children and loved resolving challenging projects that he could work on with them.
Ollie was passionate about computers and electronics, loved card games, and was recognized by family and friends as an expert Old Fashioned maker. He enjoyed watching and working races at Road America, which he had frequented from high school on. He was an excellent caretaker of all his pet dogs, including most recently Liberty Belle (Libby), who will certainly miss his loving attention.
Survivors include: his wife: Mary Beth of Fond du Lac; children: Tyler (Monica) Wittkopp of Madison, Matthew (Rebecca) Wittkopp of Maryland, and Nicole Wittkopp of Madison; three grandchildren: Arabella, Adeline, and Penelope Wittkopp; one sister: Cheryl (Neal) Streblow of Florida; two sisters-in-law: Linda (David) Opitz of Plymouth and Mary Wittkopp of Maryland; and two brothers-in-law: Michael (Nancy) Jacoby of Sheboygan Falls and Randy Wegner of Plymouth. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Kirk was preceded in death by his parents; his mother- and father-in-law: Frederick and Angeline Jacoby; one brother: Michael Wittkopp; and one sister-in-law: Barbara Wegner.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac, WI. Due to the current situation, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery in Fond du Lac. A celebration of life service is being planned for a time in the future.
A memorial fund is being established in Kirk's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020