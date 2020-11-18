Kristin "Kris" H. Wiegerling
Sheboygan - Kristin "Kris" Wiegerling, 72, passed away on November 16, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
She was born on July 14, 1948 in Sheboygan to the late Fredrick and Doris (Lutz) Haaker. Kris graduated from South High School and went on to earn a master's degree in Library & Information Science from University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. She was employed within the Sheboygan School District as a Media Specialist for many years.
Kris had a passion for spending time with her granddaughters, reading, playing Mah Jongg with her friends, discussing books with her book club, and making many memories with her beloved family and friends at the cabin. In her more recent years Kris rekindled her interest in needle pointing.
Kris is survived by a daughter Hannah (Kevin) Francart; granddaughters, Caroline and Emmalyn Francart; a sister Kari (David) Deising and a brother-in-law John Giegel. Nieces, nephews, cousins and friends further survive.
She was preceded in death by a sister Kathryn Giegel.
A time of visitation for Kris will be held from 3 PM until 4:30 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N 8th St. in Sheboygan. A private family memorial service for Kris will follow. She will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be webcasted on Kris's obituary page on our website for those who would like to join us virtually.
A memorial fund has been established in Kris's name.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, The Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com