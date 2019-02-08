|
Kristopher C. Johnson
Elkhart Lake - Kristopher C. "Kris" Johnson, age 59, of Elkhart Lake, WI, passed away Tuesday (February 5, 2019) at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 27, 1959 in Waupun, WI, a son of Mary (Liner) and the late Russell Johnson.
Kris graduated from Waupun High School in 1977.
He worked the last few years at Kleen Test Products in Port Washington.
On September 27, 1995, he married Mary LaFortune in Sheboygan, WI.
Kris was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.
In high school Kris really enjoyed playing Hockey. He also enjoyed being a season ticket holder for the Green Bay Packers and watching any Wisconsin sports team play.
Survivors include his wife: Mary; Three Children: Katie Fohr, Sean (Selina) Stascak, Gunnr Johnson; Nine Grandchildren: Arianna, Liam, Alexis, Kalea, Bryn, Estelle, Lorelei, Beckham, and Mariano; Mother: Mary Johnson; and Sister: Diana Fenrich.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his daughter: Megan Johnson; Son: Andy Johnson; Granddaughter: Kiana Johnson; Father: Russell Johnson; Father-in-law: Howard LaFortune; and Best friend: Mike Bell.
Following Kris' wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial Services will be held on Monday evening (February 11, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will officiate.
Visitation will be held on Monday (Feb. 11) at the Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M. until time of Services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Kris' name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 8, 2019