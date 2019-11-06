|
Kyle J. Brunner
Sheboygan - Kyle J. Brunner, 47, of Sheboygan, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home.
Born September 1, 1972 in Sheboygan, Kyle was a son of Keith M. and Patricia A. Smedegard Brunner. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School.
Kyle most recently worked at the Kohler Company. He previously worked for Pentair (Ametek) for 18 years. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, golf, frisbee golf and biking. He was an avid canoe explorer who had many adventures on the water. He was also an avid Packers and Brewers fan. He loved spending time in the kitchen cooking and making his favorite recipes. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, friends and his dog, Ella and his cat, Lucy.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph H. (Stellina) Brunner, Ft. Bragg, NC, Preston and Atom Brunner, both of Sheboygan; his parents, Keith and Patricia Brunner, Sheboygan; his brothers, Mitchel A, Brunner and Troy J. Brunner, both of Sheboygan; his three aunts, Lana (Floyd) Davis, AZ, Jeannine Cullen, Sheboygan, and Linda Brunner, AZ; nieces and nephews, Arron, Courtney, Katlyn, Andrew, Samantha, and Sterling; great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his two brother, Steven and Craig Brunner.
Memorial services for Kyle will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. The Rev. Alan Kretschmar will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank the first responders and the doctors, nurses, chaplain and staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Kyle's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019