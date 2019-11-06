Services
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-1481
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Brunner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle J. Brunner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle J. Brunner Obituary
Kyle J. Brunner

Sheboygan - Kyle J. Brunner, 47, of Sheboygan, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home.

Born September 1, 1972 in Sheboygan, Kyle was a son of Keith M. and Patricia A. Smedegard Brunner. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School.

Kyle most recently worked at the Kohler Company. He previously worked for Pentair (Ametek) for 18 years. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, golf, frisbee golf and biking. He was an avid canoe explorer who had many adventures on the water. He was also an avid Packers and Brewers fan. He loved spending time in the kitchen cooking and making his favorite recipes. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, friends and his dog, Ella and his cat, Lucy.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph H. (Stellina) Brunner, Ft. Bragg, NC, Preston and Atom Brunner, both of Sheboygan; his parents, Keith and Patricia Brunner, Sheboygan; his brothers, Mitchel A, Brunner and Troy J. Brunner, both of Sheboygan; his three aunts, Lana (Floyd) Davis, AZ, Jeannine Cullen, Sheboygan, and Linda Brunner, AZ; nieces and nephews, Arron, Courtney, Katlyn, Andrew, Samantha, and Sterling; great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his two brother, Steven and Craig Brunner.

Memorial services for Kyle will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. The Rev. Alan Kretschmar will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.

The family would like to thank the first responders and the doctors, nurses, chaplain and staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for all of their loving care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Kyle's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now