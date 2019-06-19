|
Larry Allen Brendel
Howards Grove - Larry Allen Brendel, age 70, of Howards Grove, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Medical Center. Larry was born September 25, 1948, in Sheboygan, son of Lorraine and the late Roland Brendel.
Larry was baptized and confirmed at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Larry graduated from Howards Grove High School in 1966.
He was united in marriage to Geraldine Gries on June 29, 1968 at St. Isidore in Osman.
Larry served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972, before receiving an Honorable Discharge. He worked at Kohler Company for 40 years, retiring from the Kohler Pottery division in 2012. Larry was a member of the Kohler Quarter Century Club.
Larry was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove. He was also a former member of the Howards Grove Athletic Club. Larry enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, playing cards, and traveling. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Larry was a devoted and loving Grandpa and enjoyed cheering for his grandchildren at all of their sporting events. He was extremely proud and supported them in everything they did. He loved his family very dearly and was their #1 fan.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Geri; daughters, Lori (Dean) Reinemann of Howards Grove and Lisa (Aron) Hoffman of Lakeville, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Amber and Ashley Reinemann and Gavin, Eli, and Riley Hoffman; mother, Lorraine Brendel; sister, Kim (Florian) Kielbicki; Godchild, Cameron Kielbicki; sisters-in-law, Diane Kress, Karen (Dave) Salm; brother-in-law, Robert (Linda) Gries; uncle and Godfather, Allen (Bev) Rohde and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his father Roland Brendel, infant brother Billy Brendel, sister Geraldine Beaudoin, father and mother-in-law, Joseph Sr. and Mary Ann Gries, sisters-in-law, Joanne Meves and Beatrice (Wally) Meyer, brother-in-law, Joseph Gries Jr.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, (W2776 STH 32), Howards Grove with Pastor Darrel Bergelin officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, at the church, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
A memorial fund will be established in Larry's name.
Larry's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center ICU and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic. Special thank you to Dr. Louie Coulis, Joseph Miller, PA, and their wonderful nursing staff at that Cardiology Clinic in Sheboygan.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 19, 2019