Larry James Lockman, Sr.
Sheboygan Falls - Larry James Lockman, Sr, 74, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility.
Larry was born on December 27, 1945, in Watertown, WI. Larry married Mary Hopp on March 21, 1967 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Larry was employed at Kohler Company for 42 years as a Factory Worker until his retirement in 2011.
He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War and later was a longtime member of the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, camping, reading and trips to Vegas.
Larry is survived by his two daughters, Tina Lockman of Plymouth, and Linda (Scott) Swita of Sheboygan; son, Larry (Lisa) Lockman Jr. of Sheboygan Falls; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Lockman, Larry Lockman and Samantha Lockman; and two great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mary.
A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:00 am at Wenig Funeral Homes - Sheboygan Falls.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes - Sheboygan Falls on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
.
