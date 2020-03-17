Services
Larry "The Mallet" Kasper


1956 - 2020
Larry "The Mallet" Kasper Obituary
Larry "The Mallet" Kasper

Sheboygan - Larry L. Kasper was born on August 20, 1956 and passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 63. He attended and graduated from New Holstein High School. Larry was united in marriage with Lori Regan on June 25, 1988 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ. During his working years he was employed by Nemschoff Chairs for 37 years. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting, landscaping, watching the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks and had a love for making party bars and cabinets. Larry took great pride in taking care of not only his neighbors and their yards but ensuring that everyone around him was taken care of.

Larry is survived by his wife, Lori; children, Diana Rouse, Tina (Rob) Lacey, Sarah Kasper and Steven Kasper; grandchildren, Kristen (Oscar) Rodriguez, Trevor Rouse, Megan Denman and Ethan Kasper; siblings, Marion Schultz and Donald (Ardene) Kasper Jr. and many other extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Viola (Raschke) Kasper; sister, Darlene Buchmann and many aunts and uncles.

Private services will be held with a public gathering at a later time. Please contact Steven at 920-783-8501 or Sarah at 708-218-7163 if you wish to be personally invited.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wisconsin DNR Endangered Resources Fund. https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/endangeredresources/donateonline.asp
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
