Larry L. Knepfel
Plymouth - Larry Lee Knepfel passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at the age of 65. Born on March 11, 1955 while out for a drive that would tragically take his grandparents lives and cause his premature entrance into this world.
Adventures began and ended in Plymouth, WI for Larry. He attended St John Lutheran School for his primary education and then went on to graduate from Plymouth High School in 1973. Larry worked 44 years in the brass department and warehouse at Kohler Company until his retirement. His interests were varied and included many; from outdoor sports and armchair referee, to dart ball and archery. Larry will be remembered for his easy smile and joy of boyhood antics. Most lives he touched could share a story of life or mischief with Larry.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Milly (Shovan) Knepfel. Larry is survived by his special friend and loyal companion of 16 years, Cathy Kramer. Cathy knew Larry as the love of her life and cared for him to his very last breath. Larry is also survived by sisters, Lori Hellmer and Tammy (Steve) Laack; along with nieces, nephews, wonderful cousins, and friends.
There will be a memorial service held in Larry's honor at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at Plymouth Alliance Church, 1203 Fairview Drive, Plymouth. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sharon Richardson Hospice, Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, and Dr. Woody and staff for their kind and compassionate care.
The family would also like to thank those who built into his life and we encourage each one to continue making treasured time and memories every day with loved ones. Truly the moments on this earth are brief and are but a steppingstone to eternity. Our real hope is in knowing that we will be together again. Larry himself made a personal profession of faith and commitment to Jesus that gave him strength in this short and difficult journey. Yea though we walk through the valley of shadow of death, we do not walk alone or in fear. And now he walks on streets of gold. See you later Larry!
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Larry's name.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Larry's name.
