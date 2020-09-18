Larry M. Bernard
of Chilton - Larry M. Bernard, age 68, of Chilton, passed away at his home on September 12, 2020.
Larry was born January 30, 1952 to Harvey and Anita (Koehler) Bernard.
He attended the Kiel Elementary schools. He graduated from Kiel High School in 1972.
Larry met the love of his life, Donna Spletter, and they were married on August 12, 1983. He worked at Folley and with other area farmers.
He loved to fish and deer hunt. Larry was a member of the Eagles Club in Chilton.
Larry is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Bernard (fiancé, Heather) of Appleton, and Brian Bernard (friend, Victoria) of New Holstein; a grandchild, Lauren Bernard; two step children, Carrie Allen of Chilton, and Tim Lisowe (girlfriend, Karen) of Sheboygan Falls; five step grandchildren, Jamie, Shawn, Parker, Cullen, and Camden; four sisters, Joan Broehm of Brillion, Bette Buchholz of Kiel, Jane (John) Korb of St. Cloud, and Susan (Tom) Muellenbach of New Holstein; father-in-law, Donald Spletter, of Chilton, sisters-in-law, Marsha (James "Jim" ) Lisowe of New Holstein, Paula (Dave) Feldner of Elkhart Lake, Kathy (Larry) Meyer of Chilton; brother-in-law, Tom (Lori) Spletter of Fond du Lac. He is further survived by special friend, Jeanette Boettcher of Chilton; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceding Larry in death were his wife, his parents; brother, Lonnie Bernard; sister, Sandra Bernard; two brother-in-law, Jerome "Jerry" Broehm and Allan Buchholz; and mother-in-law, Madeline Spletter.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Larry's family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 6:30 PM at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061.
Larry will be laid to rest next to his wife, Donna, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in the Country View Cemetery in the Town of New Holstein.
For additional information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net