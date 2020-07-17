1/1
Larry R. Martin
Larry R. Martin

Plymouth - Larry R. Martin, 74, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

Born May 27, 1946 in Chippewa Falls, WI, Larry was a son of the late Robert Martin and Eleanor Beaudreau Linzmeier. He attended Notre Dame School in Chippewa Falls. On February 14, 1969, he was united in marriage to Laurel L. Schneiderwent. They were married for 26 years before Laurel preceded him in death on April 23, 1995.

Larry worked for the Kohler Company for 32 years before his retirement. He previously worked for Presto. He enjoyed weight lifting, hunting and fishing but his greatest joy was the time he spent with his family and friends listening to music and dancing. He had a big heart and loved people but will always be remembered as a prankster.

He is survived by his four sons, Richard (Brenda) Martin, Green Bay, Randy Martin, Green Bay, Jeffrey Martin, Sheboygan, and Kevin (Bobbi) Martin, Sheboygan; his six grandchildren, Emily, Steven, Cassandra, Alexis, Levi and Miranda; one great grandson, Raylon; his brother, Robert (Jenny) Martin, Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Mary (Dave) Hazelton, Chippewa Falls, and Susie (Mike) Clark, Sheboygan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Laurel, he was preceded in death by his step father, George Linzmeier.

Private family services will be held. Inurnment will take place in Forest Hills Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

The family would like to thank the many health care workers who took care of Larry throughout his illness. Especially to Eric the ICU nurse who worked with Larry over the years.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Larry's arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
