Laura K. Wolf
Sheboygan - Laura K. Wolf, 60, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on August 26, 2019. In Laura's working years she was a limo driver and she enjoyed driving all over the state. On August 14, 2004, Laura was inducted into the Sheboygan Women's Softball Hall of Fame for her many years as a softball pitcher. That was a very proud day for Laura's mom, Brenda, as well as her dad, Bob, who was the third base coach.
Laura will be lovingly remembered for her laughter and she was the life of the party. She had a fun relationship with her family and friends. Her nieces and nephews always called her "buddy". She was an avid Packers fan, loved cardinals, going up north fishing and had a special place in her heart for her dogs.
Laura is survived by her longtime special companion Cheryl; siblings Beth (Steve) Luther, Karen Stentz, Lance Wolf and Barry Wolf; nieces and nephews Mark Luther, Mitchell Luther, Amber Worden, Luke Stolzmann, Cali Griggs, Paris Wolf and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Brenda as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held for Laura at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
Laura's family wants to extend a very special thank you to Laura's longtime companion, Cheryl.
Bent pinky up!
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 29, 2019