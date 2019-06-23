|
|
Laura M. "Sweetie" Carriveau
Sheboygan - Laura M. "Sweetie" Carriveau, 87, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sheboygan Health Services in Sheboygan, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 2, 1931 in Sheboygan to Gottlieb and Erma (Krimmel) Schmidt. She graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1950, and on January 24, 1953 she was united in marriage to Delmar Carriveau.
Sweetie was a loving wife and mother; her family meant the world to her and she enjoyed creating many wonderful memories with them. She had a strong faith, was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Sheboygan, she served on the Altar Guild and Stephen Ministries. Sweetie had a heart of gold and loved helping others and volunteering at Bethesda Thrift Store. Traveling was a favorite past time of hers, she was also an excellent cook and talented seamstress.
Sweetie is survived by her loving husband Delmar, children; Larry (Cindy), Daniel (Carol), Warren (Gina) and Claudette (Tim) Rammer, grandchildren; Amy (Matt) Fricke, Ehren (Linda) Carriveau, Nicole Busch, Carissa (Tyler) Ott, Gina (Ben) Smith, April (Tim) Piatek, Eulalia Carriveau, Ashley (Russ) Thomas, Josiah and Naomi Carriveau, great-grandchildren; Riley and Elliot Fricke, Sabine Busch, Natalie and Ethan Ott, RJ, Rylan, Alivia, Arianna, and Roman Thomas, brother-in-law Wayne (Phyllis) Carriveau, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Donald (Fran) Schmidt and Jerry (Jo) Schmidt, great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Hannah Ott and brother-in-law Charles (Maryann) Carriveau.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan, with Rev. Timothy Mech officiating. Entombment will take place at Lutheran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 12:00 NOON until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church in Sweetie's name.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Sheboygan Health Services and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their care, and support.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 23, 2019