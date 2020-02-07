Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauraine Widucki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauraine Widucki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauraine Widucki Obituary
Lauraine Widucki

Sheboygan -

Lauraine Widucki, age 80, of Sheboygan, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Wabeno, WI on June 21, 1939, the daughter of the late Russell and Viola Pennington Atkins.

Lauraine attended and graduated from Webeno High School. She worked at various company's in Milwaukee and Sheboygan. Lauraine loved to take care of her children, grandchildren and her fury companion "Weazy". She also enjoyed sewing.

Survivors include her two daughters, Cindy Sanchez and Lorrie Koene, both of Sheboygan; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and her sister, Shirley Ratty, of Leona, WI. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Lauraine was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Kathryn Paape, two sons, Bobby and Chopper Widucki, a granddaughter, Samantha Lee Sanchez and a grandson, Jason Lee Castillo.

Services for Lauraine will be held at a later date.

A memorial fund has been established in Lauraine's name. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Dr. Mark Bettag and his staff for the compassion and care that was given to her.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now