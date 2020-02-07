|
Lauraine Widucki
Sheboygan -
Lauraine Widucki, age 80, of Sheboygan, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Wabeno, WI on June 21, 1939, the daughter of the late Russell and Viola Pennington Atkins.
Lauraine attended and graduated from Webeno High School. She worked at various company's in Milwaukee and Sheboygan. Lauraine loved to take care of her children, grandchildren and her fury companion "Weazy". She also enjoyed sewing.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cindy Sanchez and Lorrie Koene, both of Sheboygan; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and her sister, Shirley Ratty, of Leona, WI. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Lauraine was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Kathryn Paape, two sons, Bobby and Chopper Widucki, a granddaughter, Samantha Lee Sanchez and a grandson, Jason Lee Castillo.
Services for Lauraine will be held at a later date.
A memorial fund has been established in Lauraine's name. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Dr. Mark Bettag and his staff for the compassion and care that was given to her.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020