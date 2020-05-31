Laurie Wolfert
Plymouth - Laurie Jean Wolfert, 53, of Plymouth, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Plymouth Health Services.
Laurie was born on October 4, 1966, in Sheboygan to James and Shirley (Hoffmann) Faucher. She was a graduate of Random Lake Highschool in 1985.
Laurie was employed at Chissy's Pub and Grill for many years working in the kitchen.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Plymouth. She was also a member of the Waldo Ladies Auxillary, where she was known as the "Sunshine Girl" who kept track of the members birthdays and anniversaries. She had a bubbly and feisty personality and loved her dog, Spud. She was a great cook and made delicious desserts. Through everything she was a fighter and will be remembered by her smiles and positive attitude.
Laurie is survived by her parents, James and Shirley Faucher of Sheboygan Falls; son, Matthew (Jordan Allen) Wolfert of Waldo; daughter, Ashley (Alex Chaplinski) Wolfert of Sheboygan Falls; two sisters, Julie Johnson of Abbotsford, WI, Teresa (Mark) Pries of Withee; two grandchildren, Liam Allen, Brinley Jean Wolfert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Laurie was preceded in death by her brother, James Faucher.
A funeral service to celebrate Laurie's life will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls with Father Phil Reifenberg officiating. A burial will take place at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for American Cancer Society.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Wolfert family with arrangements.
Plymouth - Laurie Jean Wolfert, 53, of Plymouth, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Plymouth Health Services.
Laurie was born on October 4, 1966, in Sheboygan to James and Shirley (Hoffmann) Faucher. She was a graduate of Random Lake Highschool in 1985.
Laurie was employed at Chissy's Pub and Grill for many years working in the kitchen.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Plymouth. She was also a member of the Waldo Ladies Auxillary, where she was known as the "Sunshine Girl" who kept track of the members birthdays and anniversaries. She had a bubbly and feisty personality and loved her dog, Spud. She was a great cook and made delicious desserts. Through everything she was a fighter and will be remembered by her smiles and positive attitude.
Laurie is survived by her parents, James and Shirley Faucher of Sheboygan Falls; son, Matthew (Jordan Allen) Wolfert of Waldo; daughter, Ashley (Alex Chaplinski) Wolfert of Sheboygan Falls; two sisters, Julie Johnson of Abbotsford, WI, Teresa (Mark) Pries of Withee; two grandchildren, Liam Allen, Brinley Jean Wolfert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Laurie was preceded in death by her brother, James Faucher.
A funeral service to celebrate Laurie's life will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls with Father Phil Reifenberg officiating. A burial will take place at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for American Cancer Society.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Wolfert family with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.