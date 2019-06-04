|
|
LaVerne A. Meyer
Sheboygan - LaVerne A. Meyer, age 88, passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. LaVerne was born on November 25, 1930 in the Town of Liberty, WI to Peter Stein and Marie (Meyer) Stein. On October 22, 1949 she was united in marriage to Roland Meyer and together they were blessed with two children; a daughter, Sandra and a son, Michael.
She was a hardworking, compassionate women who was modest in means, rich in life and had a deep love of family. She was also a woman of deep faith which helped sustain her throughout her life. Her most treasured moments in life were the memories that were made when she would bring her family together, especially for holiday celebrations. The simple joys in life which can so easily be overlooked were the very things that brought her so much joy; planting and maintaining her flowerbeds and in her last few years of life watching the birds come and go to her feeders. She enjoyed and appreciated all of God's creations.
LaVerne was a hardworking and loyal employee of Wigwam Mills for 28 years. After retiring in 1993 she found the time to become a very talented and accomplished quilter. She found so much joy in this new-found hobby. She enjoyed attending many quilt shows and was a member of the Sheboygan County Quilter Guild where she made many new and lasting friendships. Her family finds great comfort wrapping themselves in the quilts she made for each of them with love. Her memory will live on through her beautiful handcrafted quilts as they are passed on to future generations. LaVerne was a life-long parishioner of Holy Name Parish and was also a member of the St. Ann's Society. Later in life she went back into the workforce as a Greeter at Walmart. After her retirement from Walmart she embraced the future of technology through Facebook which enabled her to keep up with the lives of her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening along with her husband and then preserving the fruits of their labors. Other hobbies included genealogy, bird watching, bible study, reading and babysitting for her great-grandchildren which brought her so much joy.
Laverne is survived by her two children and their spouses; daughter, Sandra (Kenneth Schneider) and their children, Ryan Schneider and Robyn Schneider both of Sheboygan; son, Michael (Christine Colby) Meyer and their children, Josh (Marianne) Meyer of Seattle WA, Aaron (Alais) Meyer of Lake Mills, Mindy (Brad) Leiterman of DePere. She is further survived by 7 great-grandchildren; Jadeyn and Addisyn Schneider, Sophie and Amelia Leiterman, Wren, Juniper and Hawthorn Meyer. 3 sisters and brothers-in-law; Evelyn (Orlan) Ramaker, Virginia (Raymond) Schulz, Vonnie (Glenn) Hein, 1 brother and sister-in-law Howard (MaryAnn) Meyer and sister-in-law Shirley Meyer and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland, her parents, Peter and Marie Stein, her in-laws, Oscar and Alma Meyer and other brothers and sister-in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Holy Name Church, 807 Superior Avenue in Sheboygan with Father Matthew Widder officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.
LaVerne's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation for the compassionate care that was provided by Rhonda, Jessica and other members of the Sharon Richardson Home Hospice Team. Also, a special thanks to Nicole and Lisa from Terrace Place Senior Living for the loving care they provided for our Mom.
Westview Funeral and Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave on-line condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 4, 2019