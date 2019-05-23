|
LaVerne Ann Schroeder
Plymouth - LaVerne Ann Schroeder, age 89, of Plymouth, Wisconsin, peacefully traveled home to the Lord on May 21, 2019, after a brief stay at Aurora Memorial Hospital. She is in heaven celebrating her homecoming with her husband and loved ones now. She was born to Paul and Olga (Brass) Ochs on April 13,1930 in Howards Grove, Wisconsin, weighing only 3 pounds. She was a fighter from birth.
LaVerne attended Schwartzvald School and graduated from Kiel High School, but her education didn't end there. She was determined to have a career that she was passionate about and at 18 years old she set out for Chicago to attend Tommy Bright's American Floral School. She returned to Sheboygan County to work at The Sheboygan Greenhouses. It was fate that she took this path in life because she met the love of her life, Donald D. Schroeder, at the greenhouse when he returned from the service. Donald and LaVerne were united in marriage on November 5,1955 and in 1975 they became sole owners of The Sheboygan Greenhouses, The Flower Shop.
LaVerne was a devout christian and was a founding member of the Plymouth Alliance Church. She cherished each moment spent with her dear friends and family. She enjoyed tending to her orchids, reading daily devotionals and monthly magazines, listening to her player piano rolls or playing records. She loved reminiscing while looking through photo books. LaVerne was a determined woman and persisted in living independently in her home of 50 years in Plymouth.
LaVerne will be dearly missed by her sister RoseMarie(Kenneth) Siepel, her four children: Kurt (Debbie) Schroeder, KrisSandra (Michael) Markwardt, Paul (Diane) Schroeder and Ann Marie Schroeder; 9 grandchildren: Lindsay (Kyle) Frost, Lee (Megan) Schroeder, Crystal Biertzer, Aubree (Tyler) Biederwolf, Heather (Kenneth Schultz) Markwardt, Abby (Tam) Duong, Andrea Schroeder, Mitchell Schroeder and Trista Jacobs; 11 great grandchildren: Ayden and Wesley Duong, Brody and Collin Frost, Payton, Kenadie and Beckham Schroeder, Owen and Miles Biertzer and Anja and Willa Biederwolf.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her twin sister, Ruth, who died at birth, her parents, her beloved husband, her sister Caroline Moenning, brother-in-law Kenneth Moenning, sisters-in-law Virginia Schroeder and Jean Schroeder, brother-in-law Mylin Schroeder and Great Granddaughter, infant, Emily Frost.
A funeral service will be held at Zimmer Westview W2132 Garton Road, Sheboygan, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1:00 PM, with Rev. William P. TeWinkle officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at St. John UCC Schwartzwald Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in the name of LaVerne Schroeder.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 23, 2019