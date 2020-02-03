Services
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Dulmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne Dulmes


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne Dulmes Obituary
LaVerne Dulmes

Oostburg - LaVerne Joann Dulmes, 90, of Oostburg, entered eternal life on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Communities- Oostburg.

LaVerne J. Wensink was born on September 3, 1929, in Sheboygan, to Dewey and Mary (Blok) Wensink. She attended Oostburg High School

On April 22, LaVerne married Warren L. Dulmes at Gibbsville Reformed Church. She was a longtime member of First Reformed Church of Sheboygan Falls where she was active in Bible studies, Ladies Circle, Sunday School, and various other groups. She was an active volunteer for many groups including Good As New Resale and Hometown Retirement Home. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, knitting, playing cards, bowling, and above all, cherishing time together with her dear family- especially her grandchildren.

LaVerne is survived by her two daughters, Yvonne (Robert) Brethouwer of Oostburg, Wendy Herr of Sheboygan; two sons, Richard (Lisa) Dulmes of Plymouth, Steven (Renee) Dulmes of Madison; 12 dear grandchildren; 14 beloved great-grandchildren; two brothers, Melvin (Donna) Wensink, Ronald (Shirley) Wensink; and three brothers-in-law, Wayne (Lynn) Brasser, Donald Lammers, and Glenn (Mary) Dulmes. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Warren Dulmes; two sisters, Audrey Brasser, and Mary Lammers.

A funeral service to celebrate LaVerne's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:30 am at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg with Rev. David Van Dixhorn officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:30 am. Burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Dulmes family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -