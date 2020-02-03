|
|
LaVerne Dulmes
Oostburg - LaVerne Joann Dulmes, 90, of Oostburg, entered eternal life on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Communities- Oostburg.
LaVerne J. Wensink was born on September 3, 1929, in Sheboygan, to Dewey and Mary (Blok) Wensink. She attended Oostburg High School
On April 22, LaVerne married Warren L. Dulmes at Gibbsville Reformed Church. She was a longtime member of First Reformed Church of Sheboygan Falls where she was active in Bible studies, Ladies Circle, Sunday School, and various other groups. She was an active volunteer for many groups including Good As New Resale and Hometown Retirement Home. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, knitting, playing cards, bowling, and above all, cherishing time together with her dear family- especially her grandchildren.
LaVerne is survived by her two daughters, Yvonne (Robert) Brethouwer of Oostburg, Wendy Herr of Sheboygan; two sons, Richard (Lisa) Dulmes of Plymouth, Steven (Renee) Dulmes of Madison; 12 dear grandchildren; 14 beloved great-grandchildren; two brothers, Melvin (Donna) Wensink, Ronald (Shirley) Wensink; and three brothers-in-law, Wayne (Lynn) Brasser, Donald Lammers, and Glenn (Mary) Dulmes. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Warren Dulmes; two sisters, Audrey Brasser, and Mary Lammers.
A funeral service to celebrate LaVerne's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:30 am at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg with Rev. David Van Dixhorn officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:30 am. Burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 3, 2020