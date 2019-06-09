|
LaVerne Faust
Kiel - LaVerne Faust, 85, passed away peacefully joining her mother in heaven on June 6, 2019 at Libby's House in Chilton.
She was born June 26, 1933, to the late Benjamin and Josephine (Thuecks) Faust. LaVerne was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church and attended SS Peter & Paul Grade School. She was born and raised on the Faust Homestead, where she enjoyed her cats and dogs. They were her pride and joy. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, always having a dessert ready whenever anyone stopped for a visit. Most recently, LaVerne looked forward to her card games with her friends at Libby's House.
LaVerne is survived by her siblings: Isabel Kienbaum, Leona Sobiech, Melvin (Germaine) Faust, Delores (Hugo) Hartmann, and Florence Walsdorf. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Caroline (Roger) Noworatzky; her brothers: Gilbert, Elmer, Lester and Edwin; and her brothers-in-law: Lawrence Sobiech, Charlies Walsdorf, and Willard Kienbaum.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home with Joe Zenk, Parish Director officiating. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
Family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday at the Funeral Home from 2:00 PM until time of service at 4:00 PM.
The family would like to thank Libby's House for all the compassion and care given to LaVerne through the years and Calumet County Hospice.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 9, 2019