Services
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Christian Reformed Church
Oostburg, WI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Christian Reformed Church
Oostburg, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
First Christian Reformed Church
Oostburg, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Gabrielse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne Gabrielse


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne Gabrielse Obituary


Oostburg - LaVerne Gabrielse, 91, of Oostburg, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls.

LaVerne was born on August 20, 1928, in the Town of Wilson, daughter of Elmer and Henrietta (Gabrielse) Meerdink. She was a 1946 graduate of Oostburg High School. On August 11, 1948, she married John L. Gabrielse in Oostburg. John preceded her in death on August 28, 2009. LaVerne was a devoted homemaker and was employed at Mentink's IGA, Dutchland Plastics and Tolibia Cheese.

LaVerne was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Oostburg where she was a member of the Martha Society. She was also active in the Friendship Club, Oostburg Christian School Circle, Good As New, and Homemakers Club. LaVerne enjoyed cooking, baking, cross-stitch, sewing, camping, gardening, and canning and freezing. LaVerne was especially well known and appreciated for her outstanding Thanksgiving stuffing.

LaVerne is survived by her daughter, Joan (Phil) Ramaker of Oostburg; three sons, Gary (Bev) Gabrielse, Jeff (Kris) Gabrielse, and Dan (Nancy) Gabrielse, all of Oostburg; 10 grandchildren, Andy (Kim) Ramaker, Sara Ramaker, Gina (Dave) Huibregtse, Kami (Jon) VanEss, Jessica (Michael) Woltring, Joshua Gabrielse, Jonathan Gabrielse, Tony (Jen) Gabrielse, Amanda Gabrielse, and Alyssa (Tyler) Egerer; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eileen VerDuin of Sheboygan and LuAnn (Dale) TenPas of Oostburg; one brother, Arvin (Doris) Meerdink of Oostburg; and four sisters-in-law, Phyllis Meerdink of Sheboygan Falls, Arlene Meerdink of Denver, CO, Carol (Harlan) Roerdink of Oostburg, and Loretta Gabrielse of Sheboygan; and three brothers-in-law, David (Helen) Gabrielse of Oostburg, Peter Gabrielse of Sheboygan Falls and Cornelius (Mary) Gabrielse of Sheboygan.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John L.; her parents, one sister, Muriel (Martin) DeVriend; two brothers, Eugene and Roger Meerdink; and her brother-in-law, Jim VerDuin.

Funeral services to celebrate LaVerne's life will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the First Christian Reformed Church in Oostburg with Rev. Drew Zylstra officiating. Burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery in the Town of Holland.

Relatives and friends may gather at the church on Monday from 4-8 pm and on Tuesday from 9:30 until the time of the service at 10:30 am.

A memorial fund has been established in LaVerne's name for the Oostburg Friendship Club and the Pine Haven Christian Communities.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -