Oostburg - LaVerne Gabrielse, 91, of Oostburg, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls.
LaVerne was born on August 20, 1928, in the Town of Wilson, daughter of Elmer and Henrietta (Gabrielse) Meerdink. She was a 1946 graduate of Oostburg High School. On August 11, 1948, she married John L. Gabrielse in Oostburg. John preceded her in death on August 28, 2009. LaVerne was a devoted homemaker and was employed at Mentink's IGA, Dutchland Plastics and Tolibia Cheese.
LaVerne was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Oostburg where she was a member of the Martha Society. She was also active in the Friendship Club, Oostburg Christian School Circle, Good As New, and Homemakers Club. LaVerne enjoyed cooking, baking, cross-stitch, sewing, camping, gardening, and canning and freezing. LaVerne was especially well known and appreciated for her outstanding Thanksgiving stuffing.
LaVerne is survived by her daughter, Joan (Phil) Ramaker of Oostburg; three sons, Gary (Bev) Gabrielse, Jeff (Kris) Gabrielse, and Dan (Nancy) Gabrielse, all of Oostburg; 10 grandchildren, Andy (Kim) Ramaker, Sara Ramaker, Gina (Dave) Huibregtse, Kami (Jon) VanEss, Jessica (Michael) Woltring, Joshua Gabrielse, Jonathan Gabrielse, Tony (Jen) Gabrielse, Amanda Gabrielse, and Alyssa (Tyler) Egerer; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eileen VerDuin of Sheboygan and LuAnn (Dale) TenPas of Oostburg; one brother, Arvin (Doris) Meerdink of Oostburg; and four sisters-in-law, Phyllis Meerdink of Sheboygan Falls, Arlene Meerdink of Denver, CO, Carol (Harlan) Roerdink of Oostburg, and Loretta Gabrielse of Sheboygan; and three brothers-in-law, David (Helen) Gabrielse of Oostburg, Peter Gabrielse of Sheboygan Falls and Cornelius (Mary) Gabrielse of Sheboygan.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John L.; her parents, one sister, Muriel (Martin) DeVriend; two brothers, Eugene and Roger Meerdink; and her brother-in-law, Jim VerDuin.
Funeral services to celebrate LaVerne's life will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the First Christian Reformed Church in Oostburg with Rev. Drew Zylstra officiating. Burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery in the Town of Holland.
Relatives and friends may gather at the church on Monday from 4-8 pm and on Tuesday from 9:30 until the time of the service at 10:30 am.
A memorial fund has been established in LaVerne's name for the Oostburg Friendship Club and the Pine Haven Christian Communities.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019