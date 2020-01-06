|
Laverne Greuel
Kiel - Laverne (Vern) A. Greuel 87 of Kiel WI, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at American Grand Assisted Living in Kaukauna WI where he had been residing the past 5 months. Vern was born on September 24, 1932 in New Holstein, son of the late August and Mary Greuel. Vern attended New Holstein schools. On September 21, 1957 he was united in marriage to Mary Lou (Schaller). Mary preceded Vern in death on October 22, 2014. Together Vern and Mary Lou owned and operated Vern's Liquor Store in Kiel for 39 years. Vern also loved driving school bus for the Kiel School system for almost 40 years. Vern enjoyed bowling, playing cards and volunteering. Vern also was a Kiel City Council member numerous years ago. Vern loved spending time with family and friends. Survivors include: One son, Jeffrey (Debbie) Greuel of Little Chute, WI. and one daughter, Kim Sebo of Kiel. Vern is also survived by two grandchildren, Daniel (Leah) Greuel of Minneaposlis, MN and Bonnie (Tim) Wildenberg of Little Chute, WI. Three great grandchildren: Nolan and Henry Greuel and William Wildenberg and another great grandchild coming in January. Two sisters and brother-in-laws, Germaine and Ernie Lefeber of St. Cloud, WI and Janice and Verlin (Tuck) Behnke of Sheboygan. One sister-in-law, Betty Greuel of Waukesha WI. One brother-in-law, Alvin (Junie) Mueller Jr. of Plymouth, WI. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Vern was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou, his parents, August and Mary Greuel, father-in-law & mother in-law, Alfred and Eleonora Schaller, infant grandson, Scot Greuel, son-in-law, Lawrence Sebo as well as sister and brother-in-law Darlene and Thomas Meier, brothers and sister-in-laws, Alfred and Virginia Greuel, Jerome and Carol Greuel, David and Marian Greuel, Eugene Greuel, Frances Greuel, sister-in-law, Margie Mueller, nephew Tom Meier and niece Jennie Carpenter.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at the Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00pm. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00pm until the time of service at 3:00pm. Family graveside service will take place at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home for their care and compassion as well as family and friends for their loving support and prayers.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020