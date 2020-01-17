|
LaVerne H. Mahloch
Sheboygan - LaVerne H. Mahloch, age 100, of Sheboygan, died peacefully early Thursday morning, January 16, 2020 at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. She was born in Sheboygan on December 8, 1919 to Edgar and Ella (Bahr) Mahloch.
She attended local schools and graduated from Kohler High School in 1937. LaVerne grew up in Sheboygan and on her 22nd birthday in 1941, she joined the U.S. Marine Corps., which happened to be the day after the Pearl Harbor attacks in Hawaii. LaVerne was stationed in San Francisco, California and served as a Motor Transporter. LaVerne transported her fellow Marines to their ships, sleeping quarters, and/or hospitals and states she drove an opened Jeep with a canvas top, all over the hilly streets of San Francisco! LaVerne served in the Marine Corps for three years then moved back to Wisconsin in 1944.
She then worked for Burroughs Corporation for the next five years. LaVerne also worked for Basso and Wynn Oil Company in Milwaukee and the Kohler Credit Union. In July of 1978 LaVerne moved to Sarasota, FL and was employed by Selby Botanical Gardens as a bookkeeper for 16 years retiring at age 75. LaVerne lived a single life while enjoying hobbies of stained glass making, needle point, creating nylon flowers and golf.
Vernie, as she is affectionately known by family and friends, is survived by two nephews, Jeff (Sharon) Mahloch, of East Troy, WI, Larry (Diana) Mahloch, Sheboygan; five nieces, JoEllen (Lowell) Held, of Florence, AL, Lorrie (Mel) Free, of Sheboygan Falls, Robyn (John) Gifford, of Lexington, S.C., Marty Graf, of Greenville, S.C., and Mary (Rich) Eertmoed, of Rockford, IL. She is further survived by 18 grand nieces and nephews, numerous great-grand nieces and nephews and two great great-grand nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Ed and Ella Mahloch, LaVerne was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters -in-law Lloyd and Sylvia Mahloch and Eugene and Doris Mahloch and her nephew-in-law Chuck Graf.
A funeral service for LaVerne will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Dale Miller officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in LaVerne's name may be sent to either the Sheboygan County Humane Society or the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to her. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020