LaVerne I. Koppelmann
Sheboygan - LaVerne I. Koppelmann, 89, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020 at the home of her daughter DeDe and son-in-law Glen where she had resided the last 3 1/2 years.
Born March 8, 1930 in Sheboygan, LaVerne was a daughter of the late William and Meta Erdmann Hernberger. She attended Sheboygan area schools and Kohler High School. On May 26, 1951, she was united in marriage to Milford C. Koppelmann at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. They were married for 38 years before Milford preceded her in death on July 18, 1989.
LaVerne and Milford worked on the Koppelmann family dairy farm for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she loved to go to church and worship the Lord. She loved the outdoors and working in her yard, and collecting rocks for her rock garden. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Diane "DeDe" (Glen) Koehler, Sheboygan. Darlene (Roger) TeStroete, Oostburg, and Mark Koppelmann, Sheboygan; her six grandchildren, Shelly (Carl) Koehler-McPherson, Sheboygan, David (Andrea) Koehler, Sheboygan, Ann (Ryan) Schneider, Hilbert, Linda TeStroete, France, Dustin (Becky) Koppelmann, Howards Grove, and Krysta (Mark) Koppelmann, Newburg; twelve great grandchildren, Caleb, Drew, Ashton and Blake Koehler, Elizabeth Schneider, Matt Schneider, Kinsley Koppelmann, Liahla and Nehamia Schwab, Faith Bolle, and Xavier Blake; two great great grandchildren, Khloe Koehler and Hazel Koehler; her special cousins and friends, Marlene Koeser, Howards Grove, and Edward and Melba Voss, Sheboygan; and her God daughter Marlene Behr.
Besides her parents and husband, Milford, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Irene (Arland) Lawrence, and Mary (Ruben) Kautzer, and her sister-in-law, LaVerne (Wilford) Wieck.
Private family services will take place for LaVerne. Entombment will take place next to her husband at the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
A memorial fund has been established in her name.
The family would like to thank Kelly Dawson and the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with LaVerne's arrangements.
