|
|
LaVerne "Jim" J. Lefeber
St. Cloud - LaVerne "Jim" J. Lefeber, age 95, of St. Cloud, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving children.
He was born May 11, 1924, to Christ & Alvina (Voelker) Lefeber. He attended St. Cloud Catholic Grade School.
Jim served in the armed forces in the Navy during World War II from 1944 until 1946, stationed mostly in Okinawa. Following his service to his country, he attended tech school in Fond du Lac where he received his certification in automotive mechanics.
On October 28, 1950, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Barry at St. Cloud Catholic Church; Betty preceded him in death on January 1, 2000.
He had worked for Feldner Chevrolet in St. Cloud as the service manager for 48 years.
Jim was a member of St. Isidore Parish-St. Cloud Church and the St. Cloud American Legion Harvey Blonigen Post 478 for 73 years. He was a former member of the St. Cloud Volunteer Fire Department for 38 years.
Jim was honored to partake in the Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2013. He truly enjoyed feeding the birds and spending his free time by the "Swamp" by the Sheboygan Marsh.
Survivors include his daughter, Debbie (Kenneth) Jacobs of Rome, WI and his son, Dan (Ellie) Lefeber of St. Cloud; Six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his sister, Rosemary Dreifuerst of St. Cloud; his two brothers, Joseph Lefeber and Harold "Flip" Lefeber both of St. Cloud. He is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Christ & Alvina Lefeber; his wife, Elizabeth "Betty"; his sisters, Leora (Elmer) Salchert and Marian (Ambrose "Speed") Feldner; his brother, Marvin (Lucy) Lefeber; his brother-in-law, Roy Dreifuerst; and a sister-in-law, Mae Lefeber.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Isidore Parish-St. Cloud Church, 924 Main Street, St. Cloud, WI 53079. Rev. Larry Abler, OFM Cap will officiate. Military Rites conducted by the St. Cloud American Legion Harvey Blonigen Post 478 and the State Military Honors will take place following the Mass. Jim will be laid to rest next to his wife in the St. Cloud Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Jim's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street St. Cloud on Thursday, August 15th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again at the funeral home Friday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM.
A prayer service will be held at the funeral home Thursday evening at 8:00 PM.
Jim's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the St. Cloud First Responders, the Mt. Calvary Ambulance Service, and the Fond du Lac Paramedics for their efforts to save our dad.
To a Loving Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather- You will be missed.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019