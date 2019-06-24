Laverne L. Boeldt



Sheboygan - Laverne L. Boeldt age 88 of Sheboygan,went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday morning June 21, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.



Born May 24, 1931 in Sheboygan to Elmer A. and Meta S. (Schilling) Spettel. She attended local schools and on May 13, 1950 she was united in marriage to Howard P. Boeldt at Zion Evangelical Reformed Church in Sheboygan. She was an avid Brewers fan, enjoyed listening to music, reading and spending time with her family. Laverne was a long time member of Zion United Church of Christ.



Laverne is survived by her daughters, Joan (Charles) Mohr, Jane (David) Dohms, Janice Enriquez; her grandchildren, Kylene (Stanley) Lichucki, Ashley (Wesley) Hagerman, Spencer (Jacqueline) Dohms, Haley (Jarrett) Dohms, Gabrielle Enriquez, Elijah Enriquez; 5 great grandchildren, Olliver & Corrine Lichucki, Avalynn, Eleanor & Vivian Hagerman; 3 sisters, Marilyn Pentek, Bonnie (Nick) Schmitz, Becky (Barrett) Paasch; 2 brothers, LeRoy Spettel, Gary (Karen) Spettel; a sister in law, Lou Ann Spettel; her niece & caregiver, LuAnn Maratik and her life long friend of 76 years, Arlyn Fritsch.



She was preceded in death by her husband Howard, 3 sisters, Betty Mae Jeske, Audrey Ross, Barbara Lalley; a brother Jeffrey Spettel; a sister in law, Caryl Spettel and 2 brothers in law, Eugene Jeske & Wesley Ross.



Funeral service for Laverne will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Ave., Sheboygan. Pastor Andy Hopp will officiate. Relatives and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.



A memorial fund has been established in Laverne's name.



Laverne's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center and Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Laverne's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary