Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
1439 S. 12th St
Sheboygan, WI
LaVerne M. Biederwolf


1930 - 2019
LaVerne M. Biederwolf Obituary
LaVerne M. Biederwolf

Sheboygan - LaVerne M. Biederwolf, 88, of Sheboygan, passed away on July 8, 2019 at Sheboygan Senior Community surrounded by her family. LaVerne was born Sept. 1, 1930 to the late Eugene and Lucy Biederwolf in Sheboygan. She graduated from Central High School in the class of 1948. She worked at R-Way for many years until it closed and then she worked at Lakeshore Display until her retirement. LaVerne was the President of the Sheboygan Woman's Bowling Association for many years and was instrumental in the creation of the Hall of Fame. She had the honor to have bowled in 50 national bowling tournaments. She also enjoyed traveling. As a strong Packers fan, she was proud to have attended the Ice Bowl. LaVerne was a very friendly and outgoing person who will be missed by all the people she has touched in her life.

She is survived by her sisters, Donna (John) Wiegerling and Sue (Mike) Lamb; sister-in-law Judy Biederwolf; nieces and nephews, Mark Biederwolf (special friend Tammy), Amy (Ron) Schulze, Lori Bubb, Jenny (Brian) Schultz, Brian (Diane) Biederwolf, Mary Claire (Randy) Margenau, Andy (Miranda) Wiegerling, Kris (Bill) Hansen, Carla (Bruce) Cowan, Kim (Chris) Sohre, Cory (Mark) Repenshek, Jeff (Sarah) Lamb, Jodi (Dan) Vignieri, Jenny (Ryan) Valentine and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Francis "Skip" Biederwolf.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Heili, Dr. Betsy McCool and the nurses and staff at Sheboygan Senior Community for their care over the last years.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 9 to July 11, 2019
