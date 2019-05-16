Services
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-1481
For more information about
LaVerne Tauschek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Tauschek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne M. Tauschek


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LaVerne M. Tauschek Obituary
LaVerne M. Tauschek

Sheboygan - LaVerne Mae Tauschek age 94 of Sheboygan, passed away Monday afternoon May 13, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls.

Born July 14, 1924 in Sheboygan to Otto & Valeska Leonhardt Brock, she attended local schools and graduated from North High School. On September 6, 1947 she was united in marriage to Frank J. Tauschek at her parents home. LaVerne was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, bowling, watching the Brewers and spending time with her family.

LaVerne is survived by her children; Barbara (Clarence) Polster, Sheboygan Falls and Robert Tauschek, Sheboygan; her grandchildren, Michelle Polster, Sheboygan Falls, Dawn (James) Foshag, Sheboygan, & Michael (Jody) Polster, Brookville, OH; her great grandchildren, Heather Foshag, Brandon Foshag, Alex Polster, Zach Polster, Hope Polster & J.J. Polster; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Herbie Brock and her sister Lilah.

Funeral services for LaVerne will be held at 12 Noon Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Ave., Sheboygan. The Rev. Lorri Steward will officiate. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.

A memorial fund has been established in her name.

LaVerne's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Pine Haven Christian Home & Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their loving care and support. A very special thank you to her neighbor Larry for all that he did for her.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with LaVerne's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now