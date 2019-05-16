LaVerne M. Tauschek



Sheboygan - LaVerne Mae Tauschek age 94 of Sheboygan, passed away Monday afternoon May 13, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls.



Born July 14, 1924 in Sheboygan to Otto & Valeska Leonhardt Brock, she attended local schools and graduated from North High School. On September 6, 1947 she was united in marriage to Frank J. Tauschek at her parents home. LaVerne was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, bowling, watching the Brewers and spending time with her family.



LaVerne is survived by her children; Barbara (Clarence) Polster, Sheboygan Falls and Robert Tauschek, Sheboygan; her grandchildren, Michelle Polster, Sheboygan Falls, Dawn (James) Foshag, Sheboygan, & Michael (Jody) Polster, Brookville, OH; her great grandchildren, Heather Foshag, Brandon Foshag, Alex Polster, Zach Polster, Hope Polster & J.J. Polster; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Herbie Brock and her sister Lilah.



Funeral services for LaVerne will be held at 12 Noon Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Ave., Sheboygan. The Rev. Lorri Steward will officiate. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.



A memorial fund has been established in her name.



LaVerne's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Pine Haven Christian Home & Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their loving care and support. A very special thank you to her neighbor Larry for all that he did for her.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with LaVerne's arrangements.