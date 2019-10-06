Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. LUKE LUTHERAN CHURCH
705 E. Greenfield Dr
Little Chute, WI
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. LUKE LUTHERAN CHURCH
705 E. Greenfield Dr.
Little Chute, WI
Laverne M. VanTatenhove


1926 - 2019
Laverne M. VanTatenhove Obituary
Laverne M. Van Tatenhove

formerly of Sheboygan - Laverne M. Van Tatenhove, Little Chute, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born in Adell, WI on March 15, 1926 to the late Edward and Norma (Wimmler) Zuengler. Laverne married John Van Tatenhove and he precedes her in death. She retired from Wisconsin Box Company, after 47 years of service. Laverne raised Dalmations and had an extensive collection of Dalmation collectibles. She treasured time at her cottage on Pickerel Lake. Laverne enjoyed motorcycling in her younger years, loved to go to Lotso's for burgers, and enjoyed the occasional Red Dog beer.

Laverne is survived by her daughter, Donna Berndt of Antigo; grandchildren: Alexandra Van Tatenhove-Caudell (Riley Dahms) , John Van Tatenhove-Caudell (Erin Bryan), George Berndt (Molly Bare-Berndt), Andrew Berndt (Beth Barrington-Berndt), and Jason Caudell; great grandchildren: Eloise, Andrew John, and Georgia Berndt and Catherine and Brielle Berndt; and longtime caregiver and companion, Lloyd Larsen and his family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at ST. LUKE LUTHERAN CHURCH (705 E. Greenfield Dr. Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Ronald Szep will officiate. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 6, 2019
