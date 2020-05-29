LaVerne Wilma Voesch
Gibbsville - LaVerne Wilma Voesch, 88, of Gibbsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
LaVerne was born on September 6, 1931, in Town of Lima, WI to Harvey and Marie (Hendrikse) Winkelhorst. She attended Horace Mann grade school and was a 1949 graduate of Oostburg High School.
While working in the office at Kohler Co. she met the love of her life. On November 21, 1953, LaVerne married Donald Voesch in Gibbsville, WI. They were blessed with two loving children, Robert and Patricia. LaVerne was later employed at Gibbsville Cheese as bookkeeper for over 33 years. After she retired, she worked at Windmill Gardens and Floral with her siblings, Gary and Shirley, and friend, Carol Krier, where she enjoyed running into old friends and making many new friends.
She was a lifelong member of Gibbsville Reformed Church and a former member of Bethany Circle Mission Society. LaVerne sang in the church choir for many years and in a double trio for 20 years. She looked forward to weekend trips with Don and spending time with family, who always came first. LaVerne loved sports; baseball, golf and bowling, in that order. She bowled for 70 years, having started in 1950. She loved the competition and always played to win. LaVerne also enjoyed baking, gardening, watching her two favorite television programs, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and the annual trip to Gospel Fest with her friend and neighbor, Ione Dulmes. She was always very loving and considerate of others.
LaVerne is survived by her son, Robert Voesch of Gibbsville; daughter, Patricia (Wendell) Schreurs of Oostburg; three sisters, Edith TenDolle, Harriet Rauwerdink and Shirley (Erwin) Claussen; brother, Gary (Julie) Winkelhorst; and many, nieces, nephews and friends. She is further survived by DJ and Karen (Schreurs) Huddleston and their daughters Zoe and Willa, who had adopted LaVerne as mom and grandma.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Marie; husband, Donald; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Janelle Schreurs; two brothers-in-law, Carl TenDolle and Ronald Rauwerdink; and parents-in-law, Elmer & Edna Voesch.
A funeral service to celebrate LaVerne's life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 6:00 pm with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "LaVerne Voesch Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. A burial will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes - Oostburg Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in LaVerne's name.
A special thanks to first responders and hospital staff for their compassionate care.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Voesch family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.