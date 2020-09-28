1/1
LaVon Herwig
LaVon Herwig

Plymouth - LaVon "Lonny" Herwig, 86, passed away peacefully on September 25th, 2020 at Sharon Richardson, Sheboygan Falls, with his family at his side. He was born on June 1, 1934 in Sheboygan, WI to the late Arno and Elva (Wendland) Herwig. Lonny graduated from North High School in 1952. On June 17, 1967, he was united in marriage to Mary Lou Tribolini at St. John Lutheran Church, in Plymouth, WI.

Lonny worked at General Telephone Company (GTE) for 38 years, finishing as a Construction Detailer; where he acquired the nickname, Jose. He served as the CWA union president for many years. After his retirement from GTE, he worked at Kohler Company in the maintenance department and Blackwolf Run golf course, retiring once again. In retirement, he still remained very busy. Every day was an adventure; trips to Fleet Farm, Menards, and anywhere in between.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1962 as a repairman, honorably discharged and earned a Good Conduct medal.

Growing up in the city of Sheboygan, he bought a farm in 1964 in rural Plymouth. The neighboring farmers nicknamed him Hoppe; derived from "Hope He Makes It". His talents were immense. He was a pilot, owning and flying various planes. He could fix and do backyard engineering on anything. He built a cottage on Crystal Lake during his "spare" time. He was an avid golfer, bowler, shot pool, and a cash crop farmer. He could spark up a conversation with anyone he met; and had many stories to share.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Lonny took pride in his daughters and granddaughters. He coached 4H softball and was always willing to be a driver for the girl's outings. He regularly attended his granddaughters' school and sporting events. He had cars, motorcycles, and "big boy toys"; making sure each of his daughters had a car when they got their license. The grandkids had go karts and a mini bike to enjoy on their visits to the farm.

LaVon was preceded in death by his parents, Arno and Elva, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Lou, Daughters: Sherri (Bill) Haumschild, of Plymouth, Sandy (Todd) Trimberger, of Plymouth, and Stephanie Herwig (Paul Gartman) of Sheboygan, 3 granddaughters Victoria Schmidt, Becky Haumschild, Halle Trimberger. All of Plymouth. Brother in Laws: Larry (Paula) Tribolini of Eau Claire, Ken (Qiuling) Tribolini of Kiel, Sister in Law, Janet Vreeke of Plymouth and other nieces and nephews.

A public visitation requiring masks and proper social distancing will be held on Friday (October 2, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth from 11:00AM - 1:00PM. A private service will be held, with Rev. Nathan Meador officiating. This service will be recorded and made available on the Suchon Funeral Home Facebook page.

He will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery, Sheboygan, WI

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in LaVon's name.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michelle Rejman and the staff at Sharon Richardson for the care given to LaVon.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
