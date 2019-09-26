|
Lawrence Caelwaerts
Long Lake - Lawrence J. Caelwaerts, Jr., 75, of Long Lake, WI passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Homeplace, Dorchester. Lawrence was born May 4, 1944 in Green Bay, WI the son of Lawrence J. "Sam" and Marian (Andrews) Caelwaerts, Sr. He was united in marriage to Marian Klish on October 27, 1962 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church; she preceded him in death on January 27, 2018.
Larry attended Howard-Suamico Schools. Larry was employed 34 years (1972-2006) with Kohler Co. prior to his retirement. Prior to Kohler Co. he was a butcher and farmer. Larry and Marian initially lived in Cascade and Sheboygan before retiring to their dream destination in the Nicolet National Forest near Long Lake.
His passion was the outdoors. He loved to deer hunt with family and friends; watching wildlife from the deck; riding his tractor to maintain the road that lead to his house; many years riding motorcycle with the wind blowing and feeling free; and tinker in his man cave (the basement). He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and spending time with his great-grandchildren. As the time for the gates to heaven became nearer and ready to open, he became aware of the importance of family, friends, honesty and humility.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Lawrence J. "Sam" and Marian Caelwaerts, Sr., wife Marian, parent in laws Bernard and Marcella Klish; daughter Mary Ann at birth; sisters Maxine Radosevich and Sharon Caelwaerts; sister-in-law Kathy Caelwaerts; and brothers Myron and Kevin Caelwaerts and niece Tina Radosevich.
Larry is survived by three children, Jeffery (Michelle) Caelwaerts, Sheboygan; Lisa (Jim) Freund, Marshfield; Angela Thompson, Sheboygan; seven grandchildren; Jerome Caelwaerts, Anthony Caelwaerts, Kristen Freund (Cody) Alger, Melissa Freund (Adam) Zart, Hailey Thompson, Tylor Thompson, and Carley Thompson and seven great grandchildren; Riley Caelwaerts, Rowan Caelwaerts, Brantley Alger, Atticus Zart, Zander Thompson, Addilyn Mirabella, and Emerson Gonzales. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters; Wayne (Karen) Caelwaerts, Randy (Maureen) Caelwaerts, Clarice (Gary) Pasch, Denise (Pete) Holup, Debbie Caelwaerts and Kathy Houle; brother in law and sister in law; Robert (Betty) Radosevich, Gesela Caelwaerts and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Weber Hill Funeral Home, Crandon with Pastor Don Dewing officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to time of service. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Homeplace, Dorchester and at Interim Healthcare Hospice for their compassionate care for Larry.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 26, 2019