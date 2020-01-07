|
Lawrence H. "Larry" Freitag
Sheboygan - Lawrence H. "Larry" Freitag, 77, of The Shores of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Sheboygan Health Services where he was receiving rehabilitation.
Born August 17, 1942 in Elkhart Lake, Lawrence was a son of the late Harold and Marguerite Klein Freitag. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School. On August 31, 1962, he was united in marriage to Frances Andracek in Sheboygan.
Larry was a semi driver for Schultz Sav-O Foods for 45 years before his retirement. During his career on the road, he was able assist many drivers who had been in traffic accidents. He was a member of the National Guard. He was a member of the Great Lakes Area Sport Fisherman, the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, the Sheboygan Outboard Club and the Farmers and Sportsman Club.
He is survived by his wife, Frances, Sheboygan; his children, Meg (Duane Zelle) Vreeke, Sheboygan, Mary Lou Freitag, Tucson, AZ, David Freitag, Sheboygan, and Katie (David Leemkuil) Freitag, Cottage Grove; his grandchildren, Brandon and Chelsea Vreeke, both of Sheboygan; his brother, Steve Freitag, Sheboygan; in-laws, Mary Ann (Dennis) Marx, Pewaukee, Judy (Steve) Maersch, Greendale, and Steve (Charlene) Andracek, Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will take place in the Garden Terrace Mausoleum.
A memorial fund has been established for his favorite conservation groups.
The family would like to thank Dr. Vytas Kerpe and Dr. Scott Haskins, the nurses and caregivers of the Shores of Sheboygan and Sheboygan Health Services for all of their loving and compassionate care.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Larry's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020