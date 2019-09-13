|
Lawrence J. Klover
Plymouth - Lawrence J. "Larry" Klover, age 57, of Plymouth, WI, lost his courageous battle with cancer on September 9, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on September 22, 1961 in Sheboygan, WI, a son of the late Wilfred and Mary (Hanley) Klover.
Larry attended school in Elkhart Lake, later receiving his GED in Milwaukee, where he lived for numerous years.
He worked at Northwestern, MSOE in Milwaukee and Aurora Medical Centers in Plymouth and Sheboygan.
Some of Larry's hobbies were dancing and roller skating. Larry had a love for horses. In his later years, he enjoyed visiting his friend in Colorado and would have loved to live there. He enjoyed watching old movies and spending time with his family.
Larry had a great sense of humor and was a great brother. His family will miss his daily phone calls.
Survivors include his six sisters: Marilyn (Robert) Grim of Plymouth, Terry Baus of Elkhart Lake, Elaine (Steve) Schuler of New Holstein, Molly McGinnis of New Holstein, Violet (Richard) Collin of New Holstein, and Kandy Klover of New Holstein; Three brothers: George (Mary) Klover of Sheboygan, Mike (Deb) Klover of Sheboygan, and Tom (Linae) Klover of Elkhart Lake. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, many local friends, and special ones from the Milwaukee area.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law: Scott McGinnis and Richard Baus.
Following Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or services. He will be part of the Mass intentions that will be said on Sunday (September 22, 2019) at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake.
Inurnment will be in the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic North Cemetery in Elkhart Lake.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Larry's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center in Sheboygan, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, and Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee for going above and beyond for Larry. Also, a special thank you to his sister Molly, who was Larry's chemo buddy.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 13, 2019