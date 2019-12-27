|
|
Lawrence "Larry" J. Reisinger
Sheboygan - Lawrence "Larry" J. Reisinger, age 65, of Sheboygan, came to earth as the first baby born in Sheboygan County on January 1, 1954. He was the son of Herbert and Joan (Schmidt) Reisinger. God called him home last Wednesday to be his Christmas Angel.
Larry attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1972. On January 2, 1983 he was united in marriage to Carol Neils at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Larry was a musician and played electric guitar and was a gifted singer as well. He enjoyed sharing his talent with others at public and especially private parties.
Being a lover of music, he was an avid Elvis Presley fan, he would go to movies and concerts with his uncle George. Larry also loved to watch movies at home and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; mother, Joan Reisinger; three daughters, Julie Reisiniger and her children, Taylor, Daymon, Dylan and Jordyn, Vicki Reisinger and her children, Christian, Isabelle and Brayden, Amanda (Jamie) Schlueter and her children, Rowan and Ellieana, and his sister, Jennifer Reisinger, all of Sheboygan. He further survived by many other relatives and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Herb, twin infant brothers and his uncle, George Reisinger Jr.
A memorial service for Larry will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. James Schulz officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the Sheboygan paramedics and the St. Nicholas ER staff for the compassion and care that was given to Larry. Even though Larry had multiple health issues, his last act of kindness to be an organ and tissue donor will help other have a better life.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019