Le Roy E. Fink
Plymouth - Le Roy E. Fink, age 83 of Plymouth, passed away peacefully (July 14, 2019) one day before his "84th" birthday at home surrounded by his family after an 18 month battle with cancer.
He was born on July 15, 1935, son of the late Arthur and Lydia (Grunewald) Fink. Le Roy attended numerous one room schools in Sheboygan County.
On March 25, 1962, he married Margene Grunewald at Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove. The couple lived in Howards Grove after their marriage until they moved to Franklin in 1975.
He was employed at Kohler Co. for 43 years in the enamel shop and was a member of Kohler Quarter Century Club. After retirement, he mowed the lawn by Barry Cohen for several years.
He enjoyed shaking dice, playing cards, watching WWE wrestling, dancing and listening to polka music and feeding the birds. But what he enjoyed the most was keeping his lawn in exceptional condition.
Survivors include his wife, Margene; two children: Russell (Lori) Fink, Howards Grove and Kelly (Douglas) Renzelman, Elkhart Lake; One step grandson: Josh (Jill) Imig. Two step great-grandchildren: Ava and Jackson Imig. Two step grandchildren: Terry (Gary) Grobman and Stacy (Tim) Riste. Five sisters: Gertrude Nimmer, Kiel, Elvira Ehlenbeck, Sheboygan, Erma Wolfert, Sheboygan, Caroline Johnson, Sheboygan and LuAnn Reinemann, Sheboygan Falls. Sister-in laws: Kay (Leo) Waldschmidt, JoAnn (Robert) Lutzke, Delores (Keith) Liebenstein, Jane Rentmeester (friend Tom Laughrin), Bonnie Fintelmann and Cindy Schmidt. Brother-in-laws: Dennis Grunewald, Lee (Joan) Grunewald, Randy Grunewald (friend Sue) and Tim Grunewald (friend Kelly Leight).
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, and mother & father-in-law. Sisters: Lorraine, Florence and Verna. Brothers: Art Jr., Ray, Harvey, Willard, Richard and Donald. And many other family members.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday (July 21, 2019) at 4:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Vicar Jon Rusche of Trinity Lutheran - Howards Grove, will officiate. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park in the Town of Sheboygan.
Visitation will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home on Sunday (July 21) from 1:00 P.M. until time of Services.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sharon S. Richardson or .
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you Dr. Matthew and his wonderful staff and the wonderful staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all of the care and compassion that they provided to Le Roy.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 15 to July 17, 2019