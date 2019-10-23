|
|
Leatrice M. "Leaty" Harris
Sheboygan - Leatrice M. "Leaty" Harris, 97, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Sheboygan Senior Community. Leaty was born October 8, 1922 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of the late Cynthia and Lee Nelson. She graduated from Ladysmith High School in Ladysmith in 1940 and received a bachelor's degree from Whitewater State Teachers College in 1944.
On February 23, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN, Leaty was united in marriage to Perry Harris.
Leaty was a High School teacher and was sent out to teach at the end of her Junior year in college, because of the shortage of teachers during WWII. After her marriage, she did substitute teaching in Sheboygan and Sheboygan Falls, she also taught at the Sheboygan Business College.
For many years she was the bookkeeper for Welsch Hearing Aid Co. and Dick's Club. At the same time, she also worked for Atty. Peters and did the books for Deptke Shoe Store in Sheboygan Falls.
Leaty enjoyed reading, playing cards, traveling, and entertaining family and friends. She especially loved to bake for others. Leaty did many walks for different causes, her belief in helping others inspired her to do her best for the CROP and MS walks. She also did door to door canvassing for many different diseases. For many years she "Rang the Bell" for the Salvation Army and was a "Partner in Reading" for 10 years at James Madison School.
Survivors include her son Scott (Jane) Harris of New Jersey, granddaughter Rebecca (Michael) and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Nathan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Leaty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Perry, and four sisters; Mildred, Ardis, Millicent, and her twin, Beatrice.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Congregational, United Church of Christ, 310 Bluff Ave., Sheboygan with Pastor Jim Hollister and Pastor Julia Hollister officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family after the service at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers, Leaty's family wishes memorials would be given to the First Congregational, United Church of Christ. Leaty was a member there since 1949.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019