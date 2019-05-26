Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Loving Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church
3909 W. Clinton Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Loving Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church
3909 W. Clinton Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Resources
LeDale "Pete" Peter


1938 - 2019
LeDale "Pete" Peter Obituary
LeDale "Pete" Peter

- - Went to his Eternal Home on May 23, 2019 at age 80. Devoted husband to Donna (nee Leonard) for 58 years. Loving father of Denise (Rob) Learned, Debbie (Tom) Rosenfeldt, David (Anna) Peter. Cherished grandfather of Angie (Matt), Steve (Debbie), Chad, Jacque (Andrea), Melissa (Gerson), Andrew (Michelle), David Jr., Joe. Great-Grandfather of Luke and Lauren. Dear brother of Judy Lutzke and Barb (Ken) Felsecker and brother-in-law of Judy Peter. A special thank you to his Ellen's Home family and Horizon Hospice. Preceded in death by his parents Arno and Marie (nee Menzer), his brother Dennis, brother-in-law Marv, and granddaughter Jennifer.

Visitation will be at Loving Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church, 3909 W. Clinton Ave Milwaukee, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 11am until time of Service at 1pm. Burial at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church in his name are appreciated.

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home - Menomonee Falls. 262-251-3630. schmidtandbartelt.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 26, 2019
