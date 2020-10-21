Lee A. JohnsonSheboygan - Lee A. Johnson, 66, of Sheboygan, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, October 19, 2020. Lee was born to Donna (Franzen) and the late Thomas Johnson on June 8, 1954 in Sheboygan. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in the class of 1972 and went on to earn an associate degree in Electrical Drafting from LTC. Lee was united in marriage to Jamie Teskey at St. Andrew Lutheran Church on May 4, 1985. Lee was hard working and a great handyman. He was a past Special Deputy Sheriff of Sheboygan County and is how he came to be on the security team at Road America, which he greatly enjoyed. For many years Lee was an electrical draftsman at Hayssen, until the company relocated. He then became a caregiver at TLC Homes. In his childhood he was involved with the Soap Box Derby. He had a love for animals, especially dogs and birds, and had a unique Lionel Train collection.Lee is survived by his wife, Jamie Johnson; mother, Donna (Franzen) Johnson; sister, Lori (David) Biebel; sister-in-law, Sandra (David) Gosse and was a special uncle to many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas; brother, Larry Johnson; sister, Linda (Steven) Carpenter; brother-in-law, Kurt Teskey; sister-in-law, Diane Teskey and mother- and father-in-law Margaret and James Teskey.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2136 N. 21st St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Facial coverings are required and physical distancing will be observed. The family would like to thank Sheboygan's First Responders for their warmth and care to the family during this difficult time.