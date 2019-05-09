|
|
Lee D. (Dan) Laabs, 67, Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice. Dan grew up in Glenbeulah, graduated from Elkhart Lake High School in 1971, received a BS degree in Wildlife Biology from UW Green Bay in 1986 and a teaching certificate from Minot State University, North Dakota in 1989.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents Lee A. and Betty (Phelps) Laabs, step mother Elda (Mueller) Laabs and brothers, Arlen Kuhn and Mark Bauman. He is survived by his spouse of 35 years, Annette Selk and son Elliott L. Laabs, Stevens Point, sisters Darlene (Gary) Lyons, Oshkosh, Diane Laabs, Iron Mountain, MI, Beverly (Bruce) Roehrborn, Greenbush and brothers Ronald (Brenda) Kuhn, Ocala, FL, Dale Kuhn, Stockbridge and Jack (Susan) Bauman, Kohler, beloved cats Theodore and Munchkin and many nieces and nephews. Dan loved to fish, camp and hike, enjoying our National Parks with his family. Dan will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his loyalty and willing hand to friends and his kind, tender spirit.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Glenbeulah Community Center, 110 Swift St on May 19, 2019 from 3-6pm with service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers or memorials, donations can be made in his name to wildlife conservation.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 9, 2019