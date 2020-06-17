Leibham Terrence R.
Galena, IL - Terrence "Terry" Richard Leibham of Galena, Illinois and formerly of St. Charles, Illinois was born Jan. 15, 1956 in Sheboygan to John and Genevieve (née Hipke) Leibham. He passed on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Galena.
Terry grew up in New Holstein and graduated from New Holstein High School. He went on to Illinois Institute of Technology where he received his Master's Degree in Engineering.
On March 19, 1983 he married the love of his life, Michelle LaFave, and they spent 37 beautiful years together. Terry enjoyed a vast amount of hobbies, including fly fishing, camping, being in nature (especially on his beloved Wisconsin property), football (Go Pack, Go!), baseball, listening to music, playing the violin and guitar, reading, woodworking, gardening with his wife, and playing cribbage with his father and family.
As a software engineer working at Collins Aerospace, Terry befriended many co-workers and loved his work greatly.
The loss of Terry has left a tremendous void in the life of his entire surviving family, including his mother and father; wife; siblings Mark (Renee) Leibham, Carrie (Rob) Riley, and Jeffrey Leibham; children Jake (Cassi) Leibham, Jenny Leibham, Jessie Leibham, and Jonny Leibham; mother-in-law Anita LaFave; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
His smile and friendly demeanor were loved by all who knew him, no matter how briefly.
The family is planning to host a celebration of his life later this year, but at this time the family will have a private ceremony. More information is available from Furlong Funeral Chapel (815-777-9122 or www.furlongfuneralchapel.com). Memorials in Terry's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). A memorial service will be held in New Holstein at a later date.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.