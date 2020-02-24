|
Leland Charles Musil
Sheboygan Falls - Leland Charles Musil, 90, previously of 621 Wilson Avenue Sheboygan Falls, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday February 23 at Rocky Knoll.
He was born in Manitowoc on June 19, 1929 son of the late Lillian (Burkart) and Robert Albert Musil. He attended Manitowoc grade school and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School. He worked for his father delivering milk for City Dairy, Plymouth WI and later for the Sheboygan Falls Creamery. He served in the US Army Airborne from January 1951 to his discharge as a Staff Sergeant in January 1954.
He became a confirmed member of Saron UCC in Johnsonville before marrying Shirley Marie Klemme on April 14, 1956. Leland and Shirley were lifelong residents of Sheboygan Falls. He worked for 37 years at the Coca-Cola Company in Sheboygan, WI where he retired in June 1991 as the Service Manager . He was an active member of Grace UCC in Kohler WI participating as Council President and on several other committees. Leland enjoyed gardening, traveling in the United States with Shirley, dancing, and playing cards with his friends and relatives.
He is survived by three daughters, Ann Yaris Las Vegas NV, Mary Musil, Waupaca WI, and Jane (Scott) Dulin of Apollo Beach FL, and one son David (Judith) Musil of Cumming GA. Seven grandchildren, Craig Kracht, Waukesha WI, Eric Kracht, St. Paul MN, Ryan Nesbitt, Charlotte, NC, Bradley Nesbitt, Buffalo NY, Sarah Musil Tampa FL, and Lydia and Grant Musil of Cumming GA. He is survived by two brothers, Kenneth (Lynn) Musil, Delaware, and Vernon Musil, Sheboygan Falls, two brothers-in-law William (Sharon) Klemme, Plymouth WI, and Marvin (Darlene) Klemme, Pound WI, one sister-in-law, Betty Musil, Sheboygan Falls. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his parents, two brothers Donald and Orville Musil and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Klemme.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday February 27 at the Zimmer Westview Funeral Home (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with the Rev. Beth Petzke, officiating. Burial will follow at the Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday February 27 from 10:00 am until the time of services. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences.
A Memorial fund has been established in his name for Rocky Knoll Foundation, Plymouth. Leland loved his family and friends dearly, he will be greatly missed.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020