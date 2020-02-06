|
Lenora E. Gierach
New Holstein - Lenora E. Gierach (nee Haeuser), formerly of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday, February 4, 2020 at Homestead of New Holstein, her home of the last two years. She was 89 years old.
Lenora was born March 6, 1930 in Mequon, the daughter of Walter and Elsie (nee Sperber) Haeuser. She attended grade school in Fredonia and high school in Port Washington. As a teenager, she worked at the shoe factory in Cedarburg, and later worked at Sprague Electric in Grafton, a job she was very proud of. On November 6, 1948 she was united in marriage with Gerhard Gierach at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fredonia. In 1964, the couple moved their young family to Sheboygan where she worked at Morningside Nursing Home for nearly 20 years. Her most cherished job was being a foster grandparent at Lincoln Erdman for over 17 years.
Lenora was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, where she had been involved with the Ladies Aid. She had enjoyed bowling, helping on her parent's farm, and attending polka dances at Hills Bar and Grill in Adell.
Lenora is survived by her children: Verla (Randy) Peichl of Sheboygan Falls, Wally (Kathy) Gierach of Sheboygan, Rebecca (Richard) Merkel of School Hill, Kevin (Joyce) Gierach of Brownsville and Rev. John (Vivien) Gierach of Ann Arbor, MI. She is further survived by her 13 grandchildren: Joshua, Lucas, Suzanne, Jackie, Thomas, Melissa, Jessica, Dustin, Brandon, Jennifer, Beth, Christin and Rachel; 26 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerhard and her sister Delores Schwengel.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 441 Millersville Ave. in Howards Grove. The family will receive visitors from 10:00AM-12:00PM on Monday at church. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran School.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020