Leo "Lee" J. Glueckstein
Sheboygan - Leo "Lee" J. Glueckstein, 79, passed away Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 at Sheboygan Senior Community, under the care of St. Nicholas Hospice.
Leo was born to Henry and Dorothy (Havey) Glueckstein at St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School in Elm Grove and graduated from Pius XI High School, Milwaukee. Leo received a BS Degree in Civil Engineering and MS Degree in Civil-Environmental Engineering at Marquette University. In 1965 he married Mary Krienbring at St. Catherine's Church in Milwaukee.
Lee was a Vice-President and responsible for many of the largest water and wastewater plants designed by AECOM and predecessor firms Donohue & Associates, Rust Engineering and Earth Tech.
Lee also led the development of a Water and Wastewater Construction Master Specification for the United States and Canada. He further published manuals for the treatment of wastewater in treatment plants.
Leo belonged to Water Environment Federation, American Water Association, and Central States Water Pollution Control Association. He was an usher at St. Clement's Church for over 40 years and a member of the Sheboygan Yacht Club.
Leo retired after 44 years and then put his love for the Church and engineering to work by being the Project Manager in charge of a large restoration at Holy Name Church. As the head of the Building and Grounds Committee, he oversaw many updates at Seton Grade School and St. Clement's Church.
Leo is survived by his wife, Mary, of 55 years in marriage; his mother, Dorothy, age 102; son Jon and daughter-in-law Pam of Bethlehem, PA; daughter Jennifer of Waukesha; grandson Michael and wife Meghann in Lansdowne, VA. Further survived by Sr. Mary Beth Glueckstein, O.S.F.; Henry (Judy) Glueckstein, Kathryn (John) Peri; Margaret (Herbert) Kuehnemann; Janet (Paul) Boemer; James (Brenda) Glueckstein; Aunt Betty Ganey, sisters-in-law, Dorothy Krienbring; Kristin Krienbring and Elizabeth Farley, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Henry, brothers; Thomas, William, and Daniel, and brother-in-law, Tod Krienbring.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Clement's Church, 707 N. 6th St. Sheboygan, with visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass.
Memorials may be given in Leo's name to St. Clement's Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105
Last and not Least is a very special Thank you to Fr. Matthew Widder, Dr. Mark Bettag, St. Nicholas Hospice and our wonderful friends and neighbors.
