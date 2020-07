Or Copy this URL to Share

Leo J. Kelly, 77, passed away 7-1-2020, at Beechwood Resthome, Kewaskum, WI.. Leo is survived by his wife Lynne, two sons, Jonathan(Heather) Kelly and Nicholas(Julie) Kelly and six grandchildren. A private memorial service has been planned for the family.









