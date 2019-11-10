|
Leon J. Boll
New Holstein, WI - Leon J. Boll, age 94, of New Holstein, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, with his family at his side at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein.
He was born April 30, 1925, in New Holstein to John Sr. & Edna (Miller) Boll. Leon graduated from New Holstein High School.
He enlisted in the US Navy on January 22, 1943 and was discharged on January 23, 1946. Leon always said he served in the Sea Bee's "CB's".
On July 31, 1948, he married Marie Binversie at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein. Some of the family relatives had commented when they got married; "the marriage will never last"; 71 years later.
Leon began his truck driving career in New Holstein in 1949 and retired in 1986. He continued to drive part time during his retirement. During his retirement years, he and his wife traveled extensively throughout the United States.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein and the New Holstein American Legion Post 124 where he served on the Honor Firing Squad for 10 years and continuous member for over 70 years.
Leon is survived by his wife, Marie; his five sons, Dennis (Hethie) Boll of Texas, Terry (Charlotte) Boll of Chilton, Steve Boll of Reedsville, Mike (Mary) Boll of Sheboygan Falls, and Jeff Boll of New Holstein; six grandchildren, Angela (Neal), Cory (Tammie), Jacinda (Dustin), Ryan (Kim), Elizabeth (Philip), Kara (Lars); 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; his two brothers, John Boll Jr. of New Holstein and David (Norma) Boll of Plymouth; sisters-in-law, Lennie Boll of Kiel, Kay Boll of Chula Vista & Nancy Boll of Cottage Grove; a special niece, Susie (Charlie). He is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his grandson, Joshua; five sisters, Jeannette (Harold) Jaschob, Ruth (Frank) Kennon, June (Ike) Herrell, Alice (Alvin) Theiler, and Leona (Wilfrid) Turba; and four brothers, Donald Boll, Robert Boll, and Thomas Boll and infant brother Norman; and his sister-in-law, Ruth Boll.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Military Rites conducted by the New Holstein American Legion Post 124 and State Military Honors will take place at the church following the Mass.
Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum near Manitowoc on Thursday Nov 14.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 13th from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019