Leon R. Kogler



Sheboygan - Leon R. Kogler, age 87, passed away on March 19, 2019 at Sheboygan Progressive. He was born in Sheboygan on August 15, 1931 to the late Joseph and Adeline (Grunow) Kogler. Leon graduated from Central High School in 1950. On July 2, 1955 he was married to Helen Brocker. Leon worked at Hayssen Manufacturing for 40 years until his retirement in 1994. Leon served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 in the 2nd Armored Division during the Korean War while stationed in Germany. He enjoyed his family the most but also enjoyed playing cards, taking drives along the lake and the Kettle Moraine area and using his computer. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.



Leon is survived by his sons, Keith (Stephanie) Kogler of Sheboygan, Daniel Kogler of Mount Pleasant, WI and Patrick (Roxanne) Kogler of Carmel, IN; daughter, Bonnie (Jack) Nutter of McFarland, WI; grandchildren, Jessica (Ashliegh) Grosshuesch, Rick (Nicole) Kogler, Rachel Kogler, Michael (Jackie) Kogler, Christina (Brian) Fee, Jacqueline (Michael) Newholm, Jaime Kogler, Zachary Kogler and Anna Kogler; great-grandchildren, Grace, Leah, Leo, Finn, Ava, Madison, Connor, Nicole, Ryan, Ethan, Grayson and Kade.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents and brothers, James and Thomas Kogler.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1305 Humboldt Ave, Sheboygan, with Fr. Paul Fliss officiating. There will be a time for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Following Mass, interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.



A special thank you is extended to all of his doctors and the nursing staff of Sheboygan Progressive and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care of Leon and his family. Memorials preferred to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.