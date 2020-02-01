|
|
Leona A. Neumann
Adell - Leona Anna Neumann, age 90, of Adell, passed away on Thursday evening (January 30, 2020) at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
She was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 23, 1929, a daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Broetzmann) Matter.
She attended Hoard Elementary School and graduated from Random Lake High School in 1947.
On Feb. 7, 1948 she married Clarence Otto Neumann at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Random Lake. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2003.
Leona was a Teacher's aide in the Random Lake School district for several years.
She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Adell where she volunteered as a member of the altar guild.
She loved music and was an accomplished pianist and excellent seamstress.
Leona attended 2 Green Bay Packer Super bowls with her husband and enjoyed getting dressed up and going out for dinner and dancing. She was a great cook and her desserts were well known
especially her Ho-Ho Cake with her grandchildren. She loved classic movies. And when her son Kurt was 8 years old, he would accompany her to the theatre to enjoy such classics as "The Godfather" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."
She is survived by her children: Vicki (Fred) Bollow of Whitefish Bay, Valerie (Andrew ) Schmitt of Adell, Lynn (Steve) Bridwell of Oshkosh, and Kurt (Bonnie) Neumann of Random Lake; 8 grandchildren: Aaron Schmitt, William (Kimberly) Bollow, Elizabeth Bollow, Nicholas Bollow (Fiancé: Cailley Hammel), Calli Neumann, Thomas Neumann (Special friend: Jessi Wade), Garrett Neumann and Sophia Bridwell (Fiancé: Dan Becker); One Great Grandson: Maverick Otto Neumann and his brothers and sisters: Caden, Lulu and Kylee.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one son: Jeffrey Neumann.
Following Leona's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held on Thursday (February 6, 2020) at 12:00 Noon at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Adell. Rev. Christopher Gillespie will officiate. Inurnment will take place in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Adell.
Friends may call at CHURCH on Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Leona's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family is very grateful for the excellent care their mom received from Dr. Mark Bettag and his staff. They are also very thankful for the doctors and staff at St. Nicholas Hospital ICU for their kindness and excellent care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020