Leona M. Riley



Sheboygan - Leona Riley was born on December 9, 1928 and passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 90. She attended Immaculate Conception Grade School in Saukville and Graduated from Port Washington High School with the class of 1946. On May 22, 1951 Leona was united in marriage with William Riley in Saukville, WI. They lived in Port Washington before moving to Fredonia in 1962 and then moved to Sheboygan after retirement. She was a member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters Court #789 - Saukville and a member of the St. Anne's Society. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, traveling, family gatherings, her card club and above all she loved being with her family.



Leona is survived by her children, Mary (Mike) Torke of Columbia, SC, Richard (Kris) Riley of Cedar Grove, WI, James (Nan) Riley of Port Washington, WI, Thomas Riley of Sheboygan, WI, Robert Riley of Sun Prairie, WI and Diane (Mike) Cofta of Random Lake, WI; 14 grandchildren; 15.5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Albin (Violet) VandeBoom of Saukville, WI and Lawrence VandeBoom of Zebulon, GA. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Leo and Agatha VandeBoom; brother, Myron and sister-in-law, Sarah.



Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave., Sheboygan, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at 4:00 p.m. Private family entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial fund in Leona's name has been established.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Pine Haven Christian Communities and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care of Leona.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary