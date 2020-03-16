|
Leona Winkler
Sheboygan - Leona Winkler, died of complications from dementia on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born, July 30, 1928, in Detroit, MI to William and Adela Sikorski. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Nelson of Cleveland, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. Her surviving sisters are Dorothy Fuhrman of East Pointe, MI and Agnes Sikorski of Columbia Station, OH.
In 1950 Leona married Arthur Winkler, moved to Sheboygan and had two daughters.
She was a grateful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where, in the past, she had been church secretary, Sunday school teacher, was active in the fellowship club and enjoyed singing in the church choir.
With her husband, she was a reading partner at Bethlehem school, for many, many years. She also loved attending Bible classes.
She and her husband were active, proud supporters of Lutheran High School.
For many years they were members of the John Michael Kohler Art Center and the Milwaukee Art Museum.
Together they traveled across the country to WWII Army Air Corp reunions for the 483rd Squadron and 2nd Bomb Group, 429th Squadron.
Leona worked as an election day volunteer for over 25 years.
She had a lifetime interest in the Bible, Missouri Synod Lutheran church doctrine, traveling, US and world history, and classical music.
She is preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Mary Ellen Winkler.
Due to current health concerns, a Graveside Service will be held for Leona on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Lutheran Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020