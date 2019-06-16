Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
818 Huron Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
818 Huron Ave
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Kovac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard J. Kovac Sr.


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leonard J. Kovac Sr. Obituary
Leonard J. Kovac, Sr.

Black River - Leonard J. Kovac, Sr., age 93, of Black River, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.

Len was born January 9, 1926 in Chicago, IL, the son of William and Odelia (nee Kucera) Kovac. He was formerly of Westchester, IL, the beloved husband of Marion D. (nee Baur) Kovac; dear father of Leonard, Jr. (Melanie) Kovac of Lake Oswego, OR; Mary (Gregory) Greene of Arnold, MD; James (Annie) Kovac of Lynnwood, WA; Daniel (Delilah) Kovac of Hillsboro, OR; Maggie (Michael) Taylor of Sheboygan, WI; Michael (Gretchen) Kovac of Sheboygan, WI; and Annie (Cary) Musser of Wheaton, IL; proud grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 20; brother-in-law of Arlene ( the late Joseph) Rategan of Orland Park, IL; Judith (Ted) Fierst of Lake City, MN and Sharon (the late Richard) Baur of Petersburg, IL. Preceded in death by brother William, Jr. (the late Marion) Kovac and sister Marianne (the late Paul) McGowan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave. in Sheboygan with Father Richard Cerpich officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church on Tuesday from 10:00AM-11:00AM. He will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Len's name to the .

Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com for online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now