Leonard J. Kovac, Sr.
Black River - Leonard J. Kovac, Sr., age 93, of Black River, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Len was born January 9, 1926 in Chicago, IL, the son of William and Odelia (nee Kucera) Kovac. He was formerly of Westchester, IL, the beloved husband of Marion D. (nee Baur) Kovac; dear father of Leonard, Jr. (Melanie) Kovac of Lake Oswego, OR; Mary (Gregory) Greene of Arnold, MD; James (Annie) Kovac of Lynnwood, WA; Daniel (Delilah) Kovac of Hillsboro, OR; Maggie (Michael) Taylor of Sheboygan, WI; Michael (Gretchen) Kovac of Sheboygan, WI; and Annie (Cary) Musser of Wheaton, IL; proud grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 20; brother-in-law of Arlene ( the late Joseph) Rategan of Orland Park, IL; Judith (Ted) Fierst of Lake City, MN and Sharon (the late Richard) Baur of Petersburg, IL. Preceded in death by brother William, Jr. (the late Marion) Kovac and sister Marianne (the late Paul) McGowan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave. in Sheboygan with Father Richard Cerpich officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church on Tuesday from 10:00AM-11:00AM. He will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Len's name to the .
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 16, 2019